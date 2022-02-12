Counter-protesters blocked a rally in support of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in Kingston, Ont. on Saturday.

Dubbed the "Downtown Slow Roll", Kingston Police said about 75 vehicles were involved in the rally in support of the demonstrations protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures. Drivers made their way through several streets in Kingston from Hwy. 401 into downtown, arriving at City Hall for a rally.

However, drivers and supporters were blocked on Ontario Street, where police say about 100 counter-protesters stood in the streets preventing vehicles from reaching their final destination.

Counter-protesters could be heard yelling, "Go Home." Police on the scene told CTV News after counter-protesters pulled police traffic barriers into the streets, police officially closed the road for safety reasons.

Vehicles in the slow roll spent time driving through the streets of downtown Kingston, while supporters cheered along the route.

On Friday, Kingston police warned of traffic being impacted between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on streets throughout the city, including major roads like Gardiners Road, Bath Road, Portsmouth Ave, and Princess Street.

Police Chief Antje McNeely said police would be present along the routes.

"We acknowledge that individuals are entitled to a right to peaceful demonstration," she says. "Kingston Police’s priority will be to minimize the impact on motorists to ensure public safety, with the goal of restoring regular traffic flow in the safest manner possible."