Costco confirms it is looking to expand by offering home delivery in Canada.

This comes after a successful rollout in the United States last fall.

In an e-mail, Costco spokesperson Ron Damiani writes “We have nothing further to add beyond what was quoted in the Financial Post. No timelines have been firmed up.”

In an effort to keep pace with Amazon, Walmart announced it is expanding its home delivery to more than 100 cities in the U.S.