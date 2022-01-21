A 35-year-old Cornwall, Ont. man is facing charges after Cornwall police allege a woman was assaulted and confined in a home earlier this week.

Cornwall police say a suspect was taken into custody on Thursday as part of an investigation in the Belmont Street area in Cornwall.

"It is alleged on January 18th, 2022, during an argument with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her, confined her to an area of the residence, as well as pointed a firearm at the woman," said police.

"It is further alleged the man recklessly discharged a firearm, causing damage to the floor."

The suspect is facing 12 charges, including domestic assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, mischief, and firearms offences.

“The Cornwall Police Service is pleased to see a safe resolution to yesterday’s investigation, which has resulted in a violent offender being taken into custody," said Insp. Chad Maxwell.

"The collaboration between the Cornwall Emergency Response Team, Criminal Investigation Division, and Community Patrol Division was instrumental in successfully executing an arrest, while ensuring the safety of the victim and members of the public."

Cornwall police say the suspect and a second man face additional charges after police found ammunition at the home.