Cool weekend in the forecast for Ottawa with a chance of flurries

The first full weekend of spring will feel like winter in Ottawa, with a chance of flurries and below seasonal temperatures.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a chance of rain today, with a chance of flurries overnight and on Sunday.

It will be cloudy today with a chance of showers this afternoon. High 6 C.

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. The temperature will drop to -6 C overnight.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. Temperature falling to -10 C in the afternoon.

The outlook for Monday is cloudy with a high of -5 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of +1 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -4 C.