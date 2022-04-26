Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
The "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" convoy plans to do a loop through downtown next weekend, with a stop planned at the National War Memorial.
But after the "Freedom Convoy" protest blockaded city streets for three weeks earlier this year, police say they will not allow any vehicles in the area around Parliament Hill.
"We will not allow for unsafe or unlawful conditions that could lead to another protest, as seen in February," interim police chief Steve Bell told the local police services board Monday afternoon.
Ottawa police said the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other city police services will send officers to help enforce the new rules.
They also said they have reached out to motorcycle convoy organizers to understand their plans.
Rolling Thunder organizer Neil Sheard, who has been involved in protests against COVID-19 restrictions, said in a YouTube video that without a route to follow there will be a safety issue.
"Thousands of people are coming to the city. There could be over a thousand bikes coming to your city. We had a route nailed," Sheard said in the video posted Sunday.
"Now it’s going to be a free-for-all."
He warned Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson that the safety of the bikers and the citizens of Ottawa is at stake. He also said he expects the protest will be peaceful and dignified.
Police are warning the public to prepare for the possibility of traffic disruptions next weekend — but haven't yet told people to avoid going downtown.
Downtown Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney said the convoy must not stop or stay in central neighbourhoods, after Ottawa fell to a state of lawlessness during the previous protest.
"I will not have our community re-terrorized. I do not want our children, seniors and other vulnerable residents re-traumatized. Our businesses should not be forced to close again," McKenney said on Twitter Monday.
Bell said the police service is "considerably concerned" that not all members of the convoy will follow the organizer's plans, and have prepared for the possibility protesters try to entrench themselves for days or weeks like they did in February.
"Our planning response is set up specifically to make sure that doesn't occur," Bell said, speaking to reporters Monday.
The group has not been clear about the cause they're rallying for, except to say that they will be in Ottawa to "peacefully celebrate our freedom."
Bell said it's been extremely challenging to pin down exactly why the crowds are coming, especially with such a large and varied group.
The group says it hopes veterans, who they say were forced to leave the cenotaph by police during the freedom convoy, will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial this weekend.
War memorials and cenotaphs are important symbols of the service and sacrifice of Canada's veterans, said Dion Edmonds, marketing and communications director for The Royal Canadian Legion
"The Legion defends these sacred sites of Remembrance, and asserts they never be used as a backdrop to any other agenda beyond the act of remembrance," he said.
The Legion is appealing to all who gather before the National War Memorial this weekend do so with a purely remembrance focus.
The organizations involved do appear to have links to the convoy demonstration earlier this year that protested COVID-19 restrictions and demanded the Liberal government resign.
The website for "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" said it is partnered with the groups Veterans for Freedom and Freedom Fighters Canada.
Veterans for Freedom describes itself on its website as a group made up of Canadian veterans working to "restore fundamental freedoms for all Canadians" and "uphold Canadian laws."
The members of that group's steering committee all have ties to the earlier protests, including one who was among the convoy's spokespeople. Others appeared in YouTube videos supporting convoy demonstrators.
Freedom Fighters Canada's website says it is an organization "demanding the end of all government mandates" and the end of "tyrannical legislation."
"Our government has overstepped its boundaries, we are here to put them back in their place," the site said.
Some of its organizers also attended or supported the earlier protests publicly.
"Rolling Thunder Ottawa" is scheduled to have a rally and after-party on Parliament Hill Friday, followed by a convoy through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
'I've not seen anything like this': Winnipeg streets flood amid heavy rain
Heavy rain and snow have made for treacherous road conditions in the Winnipeg area, with some streets under several feet of water.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
How it happened: Elon Musk to buy Twitter
Twitter's board accepted Elon Musk's US$44-billion bid to take over the social media platform on Monday. The blockbuster offer made by the controversial Tesla and SpaceX leader, who has Canadian citizenship, will see Musk pay US$54.20 per share, a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter's stock on April 1.
Elon Musk is buying Twitter. How will he fulfill his promises?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly US$44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat 'spambots' on the service that mimic real users.
National inquiry called into Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act to end 'Freedom Convoy'
A national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' trucker protests and blockades has been launched, with a mandate to examine the circumstances that led to the use of the Act, and the measures taken through it to deal with the emergency situation.
Jean Charest would say no to carbon tax, current emissions target
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is promising to repeal the Liberal government's consumer carbon price and eliminate the federal portion of the HST on low-carbon purchases.
Atlantic
-
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
-
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
-
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
Toronto
-
Fourth doses in Ontario: When should you get one?
When should you get your fourth dose in Ontario? The timing can differ for people who have been previously infected with the virus.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga: police
A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a driver while crossing a street in an industrial area of Mississauga early on Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
-
Ontario NDP try to position themselves as government in waiting ahead of election
Ontario's New Democrats are heading into the upcoming election in their strongest position in decades, and are now setting out to accomplish what they couldn't last time -- getting voters to see them as the government in waiting.
Montreal
-
Mom of slain Quebec boys in Wendake seeking compensation over alleged youth protection failures
The mother of two deceased boys whose father is accused of killing them is seeking $2 million from the Quebec government because she says youth protection services failed her family.
-
Montreal English groups plan protest against language bill
English groups in Montreal say they plan to protest against Quebec's Bill 96, which aims to strengthen the province's French language.
-
'I don't want to live anymore': Woman with Type 1 diabetes feels her body breaking down
Tanya Denis and her grandson live in Kanesatake, Que. and are among the growing number of Canadians that have diabetes, and among the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who have been diagnosed with one of the types of diabetes.
Northern Ontario
-
Three separate serious incidents overnight in Sudbury
Sudbury police say it was a busy night for officers after three serious incidents occurred in different parts of the city overnight.
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
London
-
River Road clubhouse demolished
The former clubhouse at River Road Golf Course has been demolished.
-
'This isn't the first incident': London, Ont. business owners react after fatal hit and run
Business owners in the area of Adelaide Street and Nelson Street in London, Ont. are reacting after a fatal hit and run crash on Saturday night.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Renowned special needs artist flees Ukraine, now living in Sarnia, Ont.
Fleeing Ukrainians are now starting to arrive in southwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Weekend storm leaves hundreds of basements flooded in Winnipeg
A weekend storm left city streets underwater and flooded hundreds of basements in and around Winnipeg. For one couple, the flooding was so bad, they had to abandon their home Sunday night, only to return Monday morning to a sopping mess.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
Where Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson have been spotted in Winnipeg
Hilary Swank, along with “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson, Nancy Travis, Drew Powell, Amy Acker and others are in the city filming “Ordinary Angels” and during production, the cast and crew have been popping up around town.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
WRDSB increases cost for extended childcare day program
Families with Waterloo Region District School Board will soon be paying a little more for childcare outside of regular school hours.
-
Vandalism and break-in at downtown Kitchener business leaves owner frustrated
The owner of a yoga studio at the corner of Duke Street and Victoria Street in Kitchener says she’s had to call police and repair companies three times in the past three weeks because her business has been repeatedly targeted.
Calgary
-
Council criticized about its priorities as public safety heightens following string of violent crimes
The former vice-president of the Calgary Police Association issued a blistering attack on the city's municipal politicians last week, saying city council is more focused on leaf blowers and birds rather than tackling the ongoing public safety crisis that has seen upwards of 50 shootings this year alone.
-
Homeowners considering solar power have a new digital tool to help make the decision.
The City of Calgary has launched an online solar calculator. City of Calgary environmental specialist Lewis Percy says it’s a simple way for people to determine the cost benefit of installing panels.
-
Missing senior who walked out of care home Sunday discovered safe
Calgary police thanked the public for information concerning a missing senior who was discovered safe Monday night.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon shooting victim says he was a 'loving soul' who helped others while living on street
The grandmother of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend says even though he lived on the street he always tried to help others.
-
Search continues for missing Sask. boy
The search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
-
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
Edmonton
-
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning.
-
Why some industrial companies are taking their business outside Edmonton
For 44 years CVS Controls has made Edmonton its home – but now the company is looking to relocate – to not only a bigger space but one outside of Alberta's capital.
-
'Just more hiding': Leduc approves $165K for anti-bullying plan, but city still facing heat
In an effort to clean up its workplace culture, Leduc City Council approved $165,000 in new funding Monday night, but several women alleging mistreatment are still not happy with how the situation is being handled.
Vancouver
-
With Canada’s Nexus offices closed, cardholders struggle to renew memberships
The ongoing closure of Canadian Nexus offices means a backlog of applications, and people's cards are expiring before they can renew them which has led to some being seized at the border.
-
BC Ferries cancellations strand travellers in Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii
A shortage of available crewmembers has led to BC Ferries cancellations on the route connecting Haida Gwaii to Prince Rupert, leaving travellers on both ends stranded for the foreseeable future.
-
Vancouver police 'fear-mongering' by highlighting violent crime, expert says
Data provided by the Vancouver Police Department doesn't support the notion that there has been a significant spike in violent crime in the city recently, according to an expert who has been looking at trends for the past 25 years.
Regina
-
Here's what Canada's average home price can buy in Regina
Here are five examples of what a Regina buyer can move into with a price tag around the national average.
-
'We haven’t been downplaying this at all': Merriman defends province's handling of COVID-19
Question period Monday was filled with pointed discussions regarding the province’s response to COVID-19.
-
Sask. Cheerleaders make history after winning world title
History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.