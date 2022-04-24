Construction begins today on sections of Montreal Road in Vanier, Transitway in the west end
Two major construction projects start in the city of Ottawa today, as the summer construction season continues to ramp up.
Starting today, Montreal Road will be reduced to a single westbound lane from St. Laurent Boulevard to the Vanier Parkway as part of the Montreal Road revitalization project.
Coun. Mathieu Fleury says it’s short-term pain for long-term gain for businesses and residents in the Montreal Road area.
“It’s the third and final year of street closures and detour routes along Montreal Road,” Fleury told CTV Morning Live on Friday, adding the new road will be a boost for the community when the project is completed.
Construction crews will replace the aging underground infrastructure, including watermain, sections of the sanitary sewer, storm sewer and the roadway. The city says construction on surface features will continue this year, including concrete sidewalks and cycle tracks.
The eastbound detour on Montreal Road is McArthur Avenue via North River Road and Vanier Parkway, connecting to St. Laurent Boulevard.
Montreal Road is expected to remain reduced to a single westbound lane until mid-September.
Fleury is encouraging people to support local businesses on Montreal Road during the construction period.
“Montreal Road has a lot of small businesses that are supported by the community living near Vanier or in Vanier,” Fleury said. “It’s a important reminder to residents in the east part of downtown or in downtown to come support this small business community along Montreal Road. They need it, it’s going to be a tough year.”
TRANSITWAY CONSTRUCTION
The other major construction project beginning today will see the Transitway permanently close between Pinecrest and Bayshore stations.
The bus-only transit lane in Ottawa’s west end is closing as part of construction on the Stage 2 O-Train extension to Moodie Drive.
All westbound bus routes will be detoured to travel along Highway 417 from Pinecrest Road to Bayshore Drive. The city says that routes that currently serve Pinecrest and Bayshore stations will continue to serve those stations.
Eastbound routes will be detoured to follow one of two patterns:
- Routes 61, 62, 303, and 660 will maintain direct connections to Bayshore and Pinecrest Stations, travelling on Highway 417 between Holly Acres Road and Greenbank Road.
- Routes 63, 64, 66, 67 and eastbound Connexion routes will bypass Pinecrest and Bayshore Stations and instead serve bus stops on Holly Acres Road and the eastbound Highway 417 on-ramp at Greenbank Road respectively.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Construction begins today on sections of Montreal Road in Vanier, Transitway in the west end
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ivanie Blondin Day in the city of Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
The prime minister's official residence 'falls far short' compared to Canada's allies: report
The prime minister's official residence at 24 Sussex may be one of the most iconic buildings in Canada, but a new study says the aging heritage building 'falls far short' when compared to Canada’s allies.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
'Looking for a little bit more': Indigenous delegates await pope's visit to Canada
Pope Francis' apology for the Catholic Church's role in the Canadian residential school system was an important first step, Indigenous delegates say—but it still needs to be followed by concrete action and a visit to Indigenous territory.
Atlantic
-
Stand with Ukraine fundraiser-festival draws massive crowd
When volunteer organizer Kasia Tota saw the size of the crowd for a fundraiser held in downtown Halifax Saturday she was overwhelmed.
-
Opposition leader, parents call for return to masking in N.B. classrooms
A New Brunswick parent describes a sense of ‘vindication’ after reading through the recently released report from the province’s Child & Youth Advocate on the lifting of COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
-
Sydney call centre repays community with major donation
The big novelty cheque was only the tip of the iceberg for a story that started more than three years ago.
Toronto
-
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
Montreal
-
Humble hero Guy Lafleur always took time to meet his fans
Montreal Canadiens' legend Guy Lafleur's passing was felt across the hockey world, but nowhere more so than in his home province of Quebec. With his passing at 70 on Friday, social media was flooded with messages and memories of fans who got the chance to chat with him, shake his hand, take a picture or get an autograph.
-
'He knew who he was': Steve Shutt remembers Guy Lafleur for his humility, authenticity
Guy Lafleur is remembered for a lot of things — his thunderous slapshots, his smooth skating, his mane of helmet-less blonde hair. But for Hall of Famer and former linemate Steve Shutt, what really stood out about Lafleur was his humility.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life
Francois Senecal was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of then-13-year-old Oceane Boyer in February 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
Invasive species centre in the Sault tackles ongoing problem
The invasive species centre in Sault Ste. Marie is awarding 60 micro-grants to organizations in the province, including several here in the northeast.
-
Sault police investigating an incident on Wellington Street East
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating an incident earlier today after two people were sent to the hospital with what they call non-life-threatening injuries.
London
-
'We’re finding a lot of plastics': volunteers clean up Thames River in St. Marys, Ont.
The organizer of a Thames River cleanup in St. Marys, Ont. has seen positive change over the past two decades.
-
What’s old is new again, vinyl resurgence as Canada marks record store day
Saturday marked the 15th annual Record Store Day- a day vinyl aficionados have been waiting for.
-
'First competition across the province': St. Thomas, Ont. hosts Special Olympics return to play
It’s been a long two years for Special Olympics athletes as they sat and waited for a return to play.
Winnipeg
-
'Definitely a concern': Winnipeggers battle overland flooding amid downpour
As Winnipeg continues to sit under a rainfall warning, residents are dealing with overland flooding.
-
Road washout in Springfield prompts warning from police
Springfield police are warning drivers to stay off a road that was washed out, saying they have seen some drivers move the barriers and drive through.
-
Rainfall and winter storm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba
Parts of southern Manitoba are heading into the weekend with rainfall, snowfall and winter storm warnings.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting in Cambridge
The SIU says a 22-year-old man has serious injuries after a police-involved shooting in Cambridge.
-
Stratford group makes water purifiers for countries dealing with natural disasters
Contaminated drinking water is often a big issue after a natural disaster. A group in Stratford is doing its part to help communities around the world by building ready-to-use water purifiers.
-
Removing waste from water: Public tours Guelph's wastewater treatment plant
"We told the kids today that we are coming to see how poop turns into water." That, and other wastewater questions, were answered at Guelph's open house for its newly renamed Waste Resources Recovery Centre.
Calgary
-
TSB investigators work to determine cause of plane crash west of Calgary
A federal body has taken over the investigation into a fatal plane crash near Springbank Airport Friday afternoon.
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts 80-plus Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony
A group of 22 hockey players in Saskatoon were given a distinct honour as new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
Edmonton
-
'Need to be held accountable': Family of slain Edmonton teen want changes to youth justice system
Family members of the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside of his high school are calling for changes to how youth are legally tried in Canada to help bring justice to victims.
-
'Couldn't be more excited': Fans and local businesses rejoice as Oilers secure playoff spot
For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the National Hockey League playoffs.
-
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Vancouver
-
Woman says Metro Vancouver Walmart staff mistreated disabled husband
A recent trip to a Surrey, B.C. Walmart left Kathleen McMahon angry and calling for better training for staff when dealing with disabled customers.
-
Indigenous communities need to be ‘centrally involved’ in B.C. wildfire preparations: UBCIC
The president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs says he is deeply concerned about the upcoming wildfire season, and that Indigenous communities need to be better consulted by the province on how to prepare and respond.
-
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Regina
-
Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges
Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.
-
Increasing booster uptake as Sask. long-term care homes grapple with outbreaks: health offical
As long-term care homes grabble with COVID outbreaks, a senior health official says boosters are critical to keep the most vulnerable people safe.
-
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.