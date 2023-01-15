Coldest stretch of winter so far in Ottawa

We’re seeing the coldest temperatures of the winter so far in Ottawa, but at least the sun will be out during the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of -8 C on Sunday with a bright, sunny sky overhead. Sunday morning started off with the coldest temperature seen since the start of the season, with a low of -17 C and a wind chill of -23.

Sunday night into Monday morning is expected to be even colder, with a low of -20 C and a wind chill of -24.

The average high for this time of the year is closer to -6 C and the average low is around -15 C.

Monday is looking sunny with a high of -8 C.

Clouds move in Tuesday bringing a few flurries and a high of -2 C.

We could see a high of 0 on Wednesday with more flurries.

Grey skies are forecast through the remainder of the week.