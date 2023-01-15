Coldest stretch of winter so far in Ottawa

Ottawa in the cold

68 confirmed dead after plane crashes in Nepal resort town

Authorities in Nepal said 68 people have been confirmed dead after a regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. It's the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.

Death toll from Russian missile strike on Dnipro rises to 23

Rescue workers in Ukraine scrambled Sunday to pull survivors from the rubble of an apartment building hit a day earlier by a Russian missile in the southeastern city of Dnipro. Emergency crews worked through the frigid night at the multi-story residential building as the death toll rose to 23, according to the city government.

With urbanization, are humans losing their connection to nature?

A rise in urbanization around the world is seeing more people settle down in cities compared to rural areas. By spending more time in urban settings, are humans losing their connection to nature? A recent study by scientists from France and Germany aims to answer this question.

How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'

Registered social worker and psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares advice for how Canadians can protect their mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday.' The third Monday of the month, January 16, will mark ‘Blue Monday,’ considered to be the saddest day of the year and a particularly heavy time for some.

