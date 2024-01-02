Cold temperatures set to grip Ottawa this week

OTTAWA
    It will be a sunny and mild second day of 2024 in Ottawa, but cold temperatures are set to grip the capital near the end of the week.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday. High plus 1 C. The wind chill will be minus 10 in the morning.

    Cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 2 C.

    It will be cloudy Wednesday with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2 C.

    Cold temperatures will move into the region on Thursday.

    The forecast calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday. High minus 9 C. The low will be minus 17 C Thursday night.

    The outlook for Friday calls for mainly sunny and a high of minus 5 C. Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of minus 9 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 15 C.

