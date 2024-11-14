OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa Police to provide update on ‘Project Champion’

    Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa Police are set to provide information Thursday about an 18-month investigation that concluded this week.

    Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs, Acting Deputy Chief Heather Lachine and Ontario Provincial Police Det.-Insp. Mike Moore are scheduled to speak about the investigation dubbed "Project Champion" Thursday afternoon.

    No other information about the investigation has been released.

    CTVNewsOttawa.ca will carry the news conference live at 1 p.m.

