Coin collectors will have a first chance to scoop up coins with new royal effigy Tuesday

Calling all numismatists!

The Royal Canadian Mint is holding a coin swap at its Ottawa boutique today where collectors can get the first circulation coins featuring King Charles III.

"This is a unique opportunity to collect one of each circulating denomination featuring Canada's new royal effigy," the Mint said in a news release.

Collectors will be able to get a package containing a toonie, loonie, quarter, dime and nickel ($3.40) featuring a portrait of the King, dated 2023. This is a cash-only event and collectors are asked to bring exact change if possible.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Mint Boutique at 320 Sussex Dr., while supplies last.

The Mint unveiled the new royal effigy in November, marking the first new monarch on Canadian coins in 70 years, though the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II changed several times as she aged. The effigy of Charles III will face left, the opposite direction his mother faced on all coins with her effigy over the decades. This is part of a tradition to differentiate the new monarch's reign from the previous one.

The Mint has created a set of uncirculated collectors' coins featuring Charles III's effigy that are expected to ship in February, but the coins available today will be among the first circulation coins available.

His late mother's face will remain a common sight among Canadians' change for many years to come, however, and all coins stamped with the effigy of the Queen remain legal tender.