Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on a mild Sunday in Ottawa

A few sunny breaks are expected Sunday in Ottawa as the temperature rises to well above normal.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital includes a bit of sunshine on an otherwise cloudy day, with a high of 4 C, nearly nine degrees warmer than the average for this time of year.

The evening should be partly cloudy with a low of -7 C overnight. The average low is closer to -14 C.

Monday could see a mix of rain showers or flurries and a high of 2 C.

Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of 3 C.