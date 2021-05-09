A sunny Sunday morning helped to lift an overnight frost advisory, but the sunshine will be taken over by clouds in the afternoon, which could bring some showers for Mother's Day.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes increasing cloudiness near noon bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers. Sunday's afternoon high is 15 C.

Expect a mainly cloudy sky this evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers and an overnight low of 3 C.

On Monday, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C.

More showers are expected Tuesday with a high of 11 C.

The middle of the week is looking sunny.