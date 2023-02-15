Clarence Creek, Ont. family of eight forced to live in RV as derecho repairs stall

The exterior of the Gamache family's home in Clarence Creek, Ont., which was damaged by the May 2022 derecho. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The exterior of the Gamache family's home in Clarence Creek, Ont., which was damaged by the May 2022 derecho. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina