Claire Dalton's hat trick leads PWHL Montreal past Ottawa 6-3

    Montreal's Claire Dalton (42) scores against Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer during third period PWHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, February 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal's Claire Dalton (42) scores against Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer during third period PWHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, February 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    MONTREAL -

    Claire Dalton scored three goals, including a short-handed effort which snapped a 1-1 tie late in the second period, to lead Montreal to a 6-3 victory over Ottawa in Professional Women's Hockey League action Saturday at Verdun Auditorium.

    The win moved Montreal (5-3-2-2) into first place with 24 points. That's three better than Minnesota, which has an opportunity to reclaim a share of the lead Sunday with a win at home over Boston.

    Tereza Vanisova opened the scoring for Montreal with a power-play goal. It was only the fourth power-play goal this season for Montreal which came into the game with the worst power-play record in the league, succeeding on only 7.6 per cent of its opportunities.

    Ann-Sophie Bettez and Maureen Murphy scored the other Montreal goals. Marie-Philip Poulin collected three assists.

    Akane Shiga, Daryl Watts and Katerina Mrazova scored for Ottawa (3-0-4-5).

    Ann-Renee Desbiens made 28 saves for the win while Ottawa's Emerance Maschmeyer made 19 stops.

    UP NEXT

    Ottawa is home to New York on Wednesday while Montreal plays Boston at home on March 2.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

