OTTAWA -- Ottawa's popular late summer music festival "CityFolk" is moving online this September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers have announced that instead of the musical festival at Lansdowne, the outdoor music event will be held virtually.

"Although we're disappointed that we will not be able to welcome fans in person, we look forward to presenting a series of online concerts featuring a wide array of Canadian artists," said Mark Monahan, CityFolk executive director.

"We'll also be moving forward with our popular MARVEST series with the help of the Glebe Business Improvement Area."

Monahan says the decision to move CityFolk to a virtual festival this year was made now to give fans, artists, volunteers and sponsors an update on the festival.

Details regarding the virtual concert series lineup and dates will be announced at a later date.

Monahan says CityFolk will return to Lansdowne Park in the fall of 2021.