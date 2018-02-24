City unveils 40 winning names for O-Train vehicles
Passengers are seen boarding the O-Train at Carling Station on the The Trillium Line.
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 6:04PM EST
The city of Ottawa has revealed the winning names for the O-train cars.
Children and youth submitted their ideas for the six O-Train Trillium Line train cars and the 34 O-Train Confederation Line train cars. The city received almost 2-thousand entries.
And the winners are…
Trillium Line train cars
- Nanuq • Polar Bear
- Northern Lights
- Rocket Richard
- Dreamcatcher
- Emily Murphy
- Portage
Confederation Line train cars
- Canada Goose
- Farley Mowat
- Gord Downie
- Inuksuk
- John McCrae
- Logdriver • Draveur
- Lord Stanley
- Louis Riel
- Majestic Moose
- Odawa
- Poppy
- Snowbird
- Bluenose
- Boreal
- Emily Carr
- Jacques Cartier
- Juno
- Nathan Cirillo
- Normandy
- Samuel de Champlain
- Thomas D'Arcy McGee
- Totem
- Tundra
- Wagosh • Fox
- Acadia
- Agnes Macphail
- Amik • Beaver
- Bertha Wilson
- Billy Bishop
- Eh-Train
- Henrietta Edwards
- Maple Taffy
- The Mountie
- George Brown