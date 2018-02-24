The city of Ottawa has revealed the winning names for the O-train cars.

Children and youth submitted their ideas for the six O-Train Trillium Line train cars and the 34 O-Train Confederation Line train cars. The city received almost 2-thousand entries.

And the winners are…

Trillium Line train cars

                                               

  • Nanuq • Polar Bear
  • Northern Lights
  • Rocket Richard
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Emily Murphy
  • Portage

 

Confederation Line train cars

 

  • Canada Goose
  • Farley Mowat
  • Gord Downie
  • Inuksuk
  • John McCrae
  • Logdriver • Draveur
  • Lord Stanley
  • Louis Riel
  • Majestic Moose
  • Odawa
  • Poppy
  • Snowbird
  • Bluenose
  • Boreal
  • Emily Carr
  • Jacques Cartier
  • Juno
  • Nathan Cirillo
  • Normandy
  • Samuel de Champlain
  • Thomas D'Arcy McGee
  • Totem
  • Tundra
  • Wagosh • Fox
  • Acadia
  • Agnes Macphail
  • Amik • Beaver
  • Bertha Wilson
  • Billy Bishop
  • Eh-Train
  • Henrietta Edwards
  • Maple Taffy
  • The Mountie
  • George Brown