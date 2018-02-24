

CTV Ottawa





The city of Ottawa has revealed the winning names for the O-train cars.

Children and youth submitted their ideas for the six O-Train Trillium Line train cars and the 34 O-Train Confederation Line train cars. The city received almost 2-thousand entries.

And the winners are…

Trillium Line train cars

Nanuq • Polar Bear

Northern Lights

Rocket Richard

Dreamcatcher

Emily Murphy

Portage

Confederation Line train cars