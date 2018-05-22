

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s newest red light camera will be unveiled today.

Mayor Jim Watson and Transportation Committee Chair Keith Egli will show off the new camera on Lyon Street, between Albert and Slater Streets.

This is the last of 20 new red light cameras Council committed to installing during this current term.

The City of Ottawa says the Red Light Camera Program is an initiative to improve intersection safety. The goals of the program are to reduce collisions and to reduce injuries to help improve road safety at the targeted intersections.

There are now 54 active red light cameras in Ottawa.

The fine for running a red light is $260 plus a $5 service fee and $60 victim surcharge.