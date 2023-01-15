City to begin removing giant snowbanks from streets and sidewalks

City of Ottawa crews are set to begin cleaning up the snow from streets and sidewalks following the first significant snowstorm of 2023.

Twenty-six centimetres of snow blanketed Ottawa on Thursday and Friday, leaving large snowbanks on many streets across the city. Some streets in Centretown are reduced to a single lane due to large snowbanks encroaching onto the roadways.

The city says the Roads and Parking Services team will begin snow removal operations across the city on Sunday evening.

"The focus will be where snowbanks have significantly increased on our arterial roads and collectors, business districts, narrow streets as well as some cul de sacs and dead ends where the snow has piled up," city officials said in a statement.

The city says snow removal operations will begin on arterial and collector roads and within business districts across Ottawa. Drivers are advised to watch out for 'No Parking' signs on streets where roads will be cleared.

"Ahead of snow removal operations, residents can expect to see our teams out in the community placing temporary ‘No Parking’ signs in snowbanks along the side of the roadway to prepare for snow removal," city officials said.

"Residents will know it is taking place when they see temporary no parking signage in their community, and/or line-ups of large trucks with snow being blown into the boxes."

During snow removal operations, city staff ask drivers to move all vehicles from the streets, including vehicles with residential parking permits.

"Failing to do so may result in your vehicle being towed. Towed vehicles are relocated to an adjacent street where snow removal is not scheduled that day or has already been completed," the city said on its website.

"Residents may call 3-1-1 for assistance in locating their vehicle."