OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says counter service for building code applications at Ben Franklin place is being temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo, sent Tuesday, the City's general manager of planning, infrastructure, and economic development, Steve Willis, said the employee was last at work July 31 and is now in self-isolation.

"Staff from the area who were exposed to the staff member are being informed and told to isolate for 14 days," Willis said. "Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is following up with anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual. Building Code Services counter services at Ben Franklin Place will be closed until further notice."

In-person services at Ben Franklin Place reopened for the first time since March on July 6.

The City of Ottawa says implemented several COVID-related safety protocols and features to promote physical distancing and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission including sneeze guards at the counters, physical distancing signage and seat and floor decals, and sanitizing products in common areas.