OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's client service centres at Ben Franklin Place and Ottawa City Hall reopen today for the first time since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is reopening some of its facilities and services as the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and businesses and services resume.

Starting today, the client service centres at Ben Franklin Place and City Hall will be open by appointment only for the following counter services:

Marriage licences

Commissioner of Oaths

OC Transpo products/Presto payments

Access to information requests

Yellow Bag purchases for small businesses that participate in the city's waste and recycling collection

The Building Code Service desk will also be open at the two client service centres for the following services by appointment only:

Building permit application drop offs

Issuance of building permits and payments

Residents can also make appointments to pay new planning application fees, Committee of Adjustment, Cash in Lieu of Parkland fees and recirculation fees.

Motorists can still purchase on-street parking permits online through the City of Ottawa's website. All other services can be accessed at 311 online.

Ottawa's four employment and social services centres will also reopen for limited counter and document drop-off services. The centres will be open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

370 Catherine St.

Mary Pitt Centre (second floor, West, 100 Constellation Dr.)

2020 Walkley Rd.

2339 Ogilvie Rd.

The City of Ottawa says it has implemented several COVID-related safety protocols and features to promote physical distancing and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission at City Hall, Ben Franklin Place and the Mary Pitt Centre, including:

Plexiglass sneeze guards at the counters

Physical distancing signage and seat and floor decals

Sanitizing products in common areas

The following Ottawa Client Service Centres and the Provincial Offences Court remain closed to the public: