City of Ottawa resumes some in-person services for first time since mid-March
Ottawa City Hall is seen in this undated photo. (File photo)
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa's client service centres at Ben Franklin Place and Ottawa City Hall reopen today for the first time since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city is reopening some of its facilities and services as the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed and businesses and services resume.
Starting today, the client service centres at Ben Franklin Place and City Hall will be open by appointment only for the following counter services:
- Marriage licences
- Commissioner of Oaths
- OC Transpo products/Presto payments
- Access to information requests
- Yellow Bag purchases for small businesses that participate in the city's waste and recycling collection
The Building Code Service desk will also be open at the two client service centres for the following services by appointment only:
- Building permit application drop offs
- Issuance of building permits and payments
Residents can also make appointments to pay new planning application fees, Committee of Adjustment, Cash in Lieu of Parkland fees and recirculation fees.
Motorists can still purchase on-street parking permits online through the City of Ottawa's website. All other services can be accessed at 311 online.
Ottawa's four employment and social services centres will also reopen for limited counter and document drop-off services. The centres will be open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- 370 Catherine St.
- Mary Pitt Centre (second floor, West, 100 Constellation Dr.)
- 2020 Walkley Rd.
- 2339 Ogilvie Rd.
The City of Ottawa says it has implemented several COVID-related safety protocols and features to promote physical distancing and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission at City Hall, Ben Franklin Place and the Mary Pitt Centre, including:
- Plexiglass sneeze guards at the counters
- Physical distancing signage and seat and floor decals
- Sanitizing products in common areas
The following Ottawa Client Service Centres and the Provincial Offences Court remain closed to the public:
- Kanata Client Service Centre, 580 Terry Fox Dr.
- Orleans Client Service Centre, 255 Centrum BLVD.
- Metcalfe Client Service Centre, 8243 Victoria St.
- West Carleton Client Service Centre, 5670 Carp Rd.
- North Gower Client Service Centre, 2155 Roger Stevens Dr.
- Provincial Offences Act Office, 100 Constellation Dr.