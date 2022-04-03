City's vaccine policy ends, COVID-19 levels rise and more rapid tests: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
The city of Ottawa ends its vaccination policy, COVID-19 levels continue to rise, and what’s Ottawa getting in the federal budget?
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
CITY SCRAPS MANDATORY VACCINE POLICY
Municipal workers and contractors will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to return to the workplace, as of Monday.
Vaccination will still be required for workers in high-risk setting, such as paramedics and employees in long-term care, shelters and respite centres.
The city’s plan lines up with province’s timeline to lift COVID-19 restrictions. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for Ontario public service employees as of April 4.
More than 98 per cent of active, full-time city employees were vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ottawa City Hall. (File photo)
‘FREEDOM CONVOY’ ORGANIZER PAT KING BACK IN COURT
‘Freedom Convoy’ leader Pat King will be back in court Monday, facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa in February.
King, 44, has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 18. He originally faced four charges. He is now charged with two counts each of intimidation and obstructing police, and one count each of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to obstruct police, counselling to intimidation, disobeying a court order and counselling to disobey a court order.
King has appeared several times in court since he was denied bail, but his case has been put over because he did not officially have a lawyer representing him.
Pat King appearing at a bail hearing at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Greg Banning)
COVID-19 WASTEWATER SIGNAL
The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater is at the highest level it has ever been in the past two years.
On Friday, scientists monitoring the level of the SARS-CoV2 virus in the city’s sewage reported the highest ever concentration of COVID-19, surpassing even the January spike driven by the Omicron variant.
Ottawa’s hospitalizations remain stable at this time, but doctors warn that hospitalization figures tend to lag for several days or weeks after an increase in transmission, as it takes time for the virus to infect vulnerable people and make them sick enough to require hospital care.
Last week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said she continues to communicate with Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, about the COVID-19 surge in Ottawa. Etches has said she is concerned about the rise of COVID-19 but is not ready yet to impose a Section 22 order, a tool that local health units can impose to impose things like mask mandates to protect public health.
Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-03-31. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)
FEDERAL BUDGET DAY
The Liberal federal government will be tabling its 2022 budget Thursday.
The city of Ottawa will likely be seeking assurances that the upper level of government will continue to provide funding to fill in pandemic-related gaps in the municipal budget since by law cities cannot run deficits. This includes Ottawa’s specific share of a previously announced $750 million for public transit in Canada.
The opposition Conservatives are calling on the government to rein in spending and cut taxes on fuel, while also increasing defence spending to meet the NATO target of 2 per cent of GDP. The New Democrats, who earlier announced a supply and confidence agreement with the governing Liberals, will be seeking proof of some of the promises the Liberals made in exchange for their votes to pass the budget and avoid an election.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland adjusts her notes during a joint news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
RAPID TEST EXTENSION
Rapid antigen tests will still be available for free at pharmacies and grocery stores in Ontario for several more months.
The Ontario government announced in February that 5.5 million free rapid COVID-19 tests would be available each week at designated locations across the province. The program was expected to end this week, but the province confirmed it would keep providing free rapid tests until at least the end of July.
PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations though, with a sixth wave officially declared, there have been calls to expand PCR testing to more people.
The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit are picture in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK
TUESDAY
Finance and Economic Development Committee meets, 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. (TSN 5, TSN 1200)
WEDNESDAY
Transportation Committee meets, 9:30 a.m.
THURSDAY
NCC Board of Directors meets, 9 a.m.
Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee meets, 10 a.m.
Ottawa Senators host Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. (TSN 5, TSN 1200)
SATURDAY
Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (SN360, TSN 1200)
