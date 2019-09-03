

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





With just 11 days to go before the scheduled launch date of the Confederation Line, the City says they have officially taken control of the system.

Transportation Services Manager John Manconi says, in a memo to City Council, the Rideau Transit Group submitted its notice for revenue service availability (RSA) Aug. 30. The RSA submission was vetted by the City’s independent safety auditor and an independent certifier.

The certifier reviewed the documentation over the weekend and agreed RTG met its RSA milestone as of Aug. 30, 2019.

The original RSA date was May 24, 2018.

Manconi says any remaining work will now be tracked as minor deficiencies, which will have to be completed in the next six months.

LRT is scheduled to launch to the public Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.