Christmas tree prices up $5-$10 in eastern Ontario this holiday season

Along with everything else this year, decking your halls this holiday season is set to cost you extra.

The Canadian Christmas Tree Association says tree prices are up 10 per cent on average compared to last year.

Executive Director Shirley Brennan says that is because inflation is stretching from the shopping malls to the farmer's fields.

"Fertilizer itself went up at minimum 25 per cent, just for fertilizer," Brennan tells CTV News. "Not to mention the diesel for our tractors and equipment to run. And then we've seen a huge increase on insurance on farms."

At Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Pakenham, co-owner Pam Martin says that equates to a $5 to $10 increase, depending on the kind of tree you buy.

"The cost of the Christmas trees; there will probably be a small, modest increase this year," Martin says.

"An average seven to eight-foot tree is likely going to be between $79 to $89."

Cedar Hill sells five species of Christmas tree: Fraser Fir, Balsam Fir, blue spruce, white spruce, and Scotch pine.

Described as the "Cadillac of Christmas trees", the Fraser Fir will cost you the most this holiday season - around the $80 range.

"It has the best needle retention," Martin said.

"We also offer the Balsam Fir; almost as good as the Fraser Fir with needle retention, but it has the best smell."

On the cheaper end, Martin says Scotch Pine trees are for those seeking a traditional Christmas tree. Cedar Hill has their bushy Scotch Pines listed in the $50 range.

"We don't recommend you cut one of those until after Dec. 1 though."

Cedar Hill's Christmas tree sales begin Nov. 19 and run until Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.

Trending and cheaper alternatives also include three to four foot tabletop trees for homes with less space, low ceilings, and lower budgets.

Brennan says urban sprawl is causing people to buy smaller trees.

"Six to seven-foot Christmas trees and more slender are what people are looking for."