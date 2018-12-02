

A Christmas market has been set up at the Kinburn Community Centre. Those who lost everything in the tornadoes can shop FOR Christmas trees, wreaths, and decorations at no cost.

The Market is open on Monday and Tuesday evening.

Alex Lesnick wanted to do something for families who aren’t in their homes this Christmas. She says families affected could be under unexpected financial stress and are not in a position to spend extra dollars on Christmas decorations.

“It really just came from an understanding that for people who have lost their homes and all their belongings. This would be a really challenging time for them.”

Lesnick put the call out on Facebook and says the response was overwhelming.

“The posts were flowing in… we did a public drop off on Wednesday and we stopped counting after 30 cars.”

Donations included decorations, wreaths, and Christmas trees. A local farmer is even donating 30 fresh Christmas trees.

Laurie Chauvin volunteered to set up the market on Sunday. She says it is especially important for “families with children, we’ve had families where the kids have asked are we still have Christmas… it just breaks my heart.”

Volunteers spend hours on Sunday setting up all the donations at the Kinburn Community Association.

Lesnick hopes this helps families create happy memories this holiday season. “My mom passed away in the spring and I still had we still had all her ornaments. So I think she’d be really happy to know they are going to be passed on to a good family that could really use them.

The Market is open at- the Kinburn Community Centre (3045 Kinburn Side Road)–

The market dates and hours are:

Monday December 3rd : 5-9pm (residents who lost their belongings)

Tuesday December 4th : 6-9pm (residents who lost their belongings)

Wednesday December 5th: 6-9pm (all other registered residents)