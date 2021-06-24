OTTAWA -- Defensive lineman Chris Larsen, who denies any involvement in an alleged homophobic attack on Toronto Island earlier this month, was one of six players released by the Ottawa Redblacks Thursday.

Also no longer listed as active players for the team are Nicholas Grigsby, Ironhead Gallon, Lashard Durr, Jovon Durante and Jaelen Austin.

In a statement, the Ottawa Redblacks say, “today’s releases were player personnel decisions as part of our yearly process to bring the roster down to the allowable limit prior to the start of training camp.”

Larsen, 25, was previously accused on social media of allegedly playing a role in a homophobic attack June 5. On June 9, The Ottawa Redblacks announced Larsen was suspended from the team.

On June 16, Larsen stood next to his lawyer, Calvin Barry, to explain that he was only a witness to the incident.

"Police headquarters determined that he didn't do anything to this gentleman and he is no longer a suspect," Barry had said. "The origin of suspect came from what was launched on social media when they didn't have all the facts."

As for the alleged incident, Toronto Police said Thursday it remains an active investigation, adding that officers have never named any person of interest.

“We would not speculate on those alleged to be involved, or not involved, until charges have been laid and investigators have established the full facts with evidence to support it.”

Police have charged Toronto resident Elijah McGibbon, 24, with aggravated assault in connection with the incident. A second Toronto resident, Felix Tauveron, was later charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4

The charges against both suspects have not been proven in court.