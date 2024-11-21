Ottawa could see up to 50 mm of rain over the next two days

Ottawa is set to receive a soaking from Mother Nature over the next two days, with 30 to 50 mm of rain expected today and Friday.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for Ottawa to receive 10 to 15 mm of rain today, another 15 to 25 mm of rain tonight, and 5 to 10 mm on Friday.

Rain is expected through the day today. High 6 C.

Showers continuing tonight. Low 4 C.

Rain on Friday. High of 6 C.

Environment Canada says there is a chance of showers or flurries on Friday night.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for mainly cloudy. High 2 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries. High 4 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 3 C and a low of -4 C.