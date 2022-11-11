Children honour veterans in Prescott, Ont. with hundreds of poppies
A long-term care home south of Ottawa honoured veterans on Friday with a special poppy display made by local schoolchildren, which included a special message on the back of each one.
One by one, hundreds of poppies were placed into the grass at The Mayfield Retirement Residence in Prescott, Ont. to honour local veterans.
The Mayfield sent out a request a few weeks ago to public schools and community groups in the area to help with the project.
"What they did was they cut out the poppies for us and glued them to the popsicle sticks and they just wrote a very nice message to all the veterans," said Community Relations Manager, Faith Miller.
Five schools took part in the program, from Prescott, Maynard, Johnstown and the Brockville area.
"We actually had one of the schools come over yesterday. They sang 'O' Canada for the residents and did it in sign language as well, it was a very cute moment so we invited them again to come today," Miller said.
Nearly 1,000 poppies were returned, and around 600 placed on the lawn.
Hundreds more were taped to walls throughout the inside of the building.
Dean Kirkby from Legion Branch 105 stopped in to take in the scene before heading to the cenotaph in Cardinal, Ont.
"I think this is beautiful what they have done here, very beautiful," he said.
"It's very important to teach the history from our fallen comrades," he noted. "What they've done, Mayfield Manor here, is fantastic."
Kirkby was happy to have an in-person Remembrance Day ceremony this year, the first since 2019.
"Get the veterans, the people out, especially the children, to let them understand what our men and women did during the wars," Kirkby said.
"I had five uncles and a father in the Second World War. One didn't come back and a couple of them got injured and you know that's the way it was. Thank God my father came back," he added.
Reg McIlvenna, a 96-year-old veteran and Mayfield resident, and oversaw the process on the front lawn.
"It's great," he said. "I live here and didn't even know it was going on!"
"It's a lot of work for the girls here and it's too bad some of the kids couldn't be here to help," he added.
McIlvenna also reminisced about his 14 years of service.
"I'm not complaining or nothing, but all my old friends are gone, and that hurts," he said.
"I'd like to say one thing to the kids in the regiment, Pro Patria. That's it," he said. It means 'for one's country'.
On the back of each poppy, children wrote messages thanking veterans, including some, personal.
"They had me tearing up a bit I'm not going to lie," added Miller. "There's some in there where a lot of the kids were talking about their families and it just really does touch your heart, it really does."
The poppies will be removed Friday evening and given to the 47 residents to keep.
"They look beautiful and it's great to read the messages. It's really heartwarming," said Mari Ann Allen, visiting her mother.
"(The children) are learning I'm sure while they are doing it, so that's fantastic," she said.
"We're very happy with how it turned out," Miller said. 'I think to (the residents), it fells really good to see people actually honour them, and this moment."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on 'Batman: The Animated Series' was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Ukraine's ambassador thanks Canadians for support, as demonstrated in Nanos poll
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada thanked Canadians for supporting the country in the nine months since Russia invaded.
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured in shooting near Laval college, school in lockdown
Three people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the College Montmorency in Laval, police say. Police have set up a perimeter around the school, which is in a lockdown as officers search for a suspect.
-
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
-
Rain or shine, Timmins pays respects to fallen soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony
Dozens braved the cold and rain in Timmins on Friday to pay their respects to those who gave their lives for Canada.
London
-
Dash cam video shows rear-end crash in Byron
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
-
London, Ont. honours veterans past and present in Remembrance Day ceremony
For the first time in three years, London’s Remembrance Day ceremony was open to the public without COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, the Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the London Cenotaph in Victoria Park, and thousands made their way downtown to pay tribute to those who served and continue to serve our country.
-
Western University students concerned over possible walkout by their professors
Some students at Western University are expressing concern about a possible disruption to their school year. The concerns come as talks come down to the wire between the faculty association and the institution, with faculty being poised to strike Tuesday if a deal is not reached before then.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Kitchener
-
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
-
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
-
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.
Calgary
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
-
2022 World Cup ski races on schedule but will they be the last ones at Lake Louise?
It's all systems go for upcoming men's and women's World Cup downhill and super-G races, for at least one more year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'Now I'm living in a peaceful country': Saskatoon Veterans commemorate Remembrance Day
Dozens of people paid their respects on Remembrance Day at the Nutana Legion in Saskatoon, where the live stream of the Sasktel Centre service was broadcast.
-
U of S celebrates 94th annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Memorial Gates
Roughly 100 people ventured out in the cold weather to celebrate Remembrance Day at the University of Saskatchewan's Memorial Gates.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
'They were the greatest generation': Retired Edmonton RCMP officer releases Remembrance Day tribute song
After serving the people of Alberta for decades, a retired RCMP officer is now paying tribute to those who served our country.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony since 2019, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Sedin twins, Luongo, Alfredsson lead Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022
The Sedin twins and Luongo were elected to the hall in June in their first years of eligibility, while Alfredsson has waited since 2017.
Regina
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Residents pay tribute to soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph
Dozens of people gathered at The Cenotaph in Victoria Park Friday morning to remember and pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.
-
'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.