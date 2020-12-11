OTTAWA -- All charges have been stayed against 12 demonstrators who were arrested during a protest at the intersection of Nicholas and Laurier last month.

The individuals were arrested and charged after police broke up the demonstration about 36 hours after it started.

“Around 3:15 a.m. the Ottawa police service moved in, telling the group to disperse,” Deputy Crown Attorney Mark Holmes told the court, which gathered virtually Friday morning.

“Those who didn’t were lawfully arrested, the individuals who were arrested were identified to the satisfaction of the police, they were processed and release, each one facing a mischief of property charge.”

Holmes noted none of the individuals accused have any prior records, none have any outstanding charges, and most are in their early 20s.

“Having reviewed this, I’m here to say today that the further prosecution of this is not in the public interest,” Holmes told the court.

“On behalf of the Crown I took steps to bring this forward to direct a stay of proceedings.”

The protest at the downtown Ottawa intersection was a call for justice for Black and Indigenous people.

After protesters were removed from the intersection Saturday morning, the protest shifted to Elgin Street outside Ottawa Police headquarters.

The demonstration grew as as participants called for the release of the 12 people who were arrested — it ended late in the afternoon once all were released.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Vanessa Dorimain of Black Diaspora Coalition said, "I want to first thank my amazing community of Ottawa residents, allies, local grassroots organizations, and legal team that rallied and supported all 12 arrestees from the moment we were in police custody."

Dorimain said the fact the charges were stayed means they could resume should the courts deem it in the public’s best interest or if any future charges arise within the next year.

"Speaking on behalf of myself this is a clear intimidation tactic by the justice system. This will hinder my ability to mobilize in the city through action as they intended," said Dorimain.

"This is the same justice system that is rooted in Anti- Black and Indigenous systematic racism; to which we were within our legal right to protest against in the first place."