OPP investigating shots fired towards Kemptville clinic

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting incident directed towards a medical clinic in Kemptville last weekend.

Police say officers were called at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday after an alarm was activated inside the clinic on Somerville Road. On arrival, police found damage and "evidence of a shooting incident."

The Kemptville Health and Wellness Centre, located in that area, advised its patients in a social media post of an "unfortunate incident" from an outside source that caused damage to the exterior windows of the property.

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was injured, police say.

The clinic and medical aesthetics office next door were closed on Saturday as police investigated.

"We understand this may cause distress within the community. We thank you for your concern and understanding, while we continue to take appropriate measures to ensure a safe and secure environment," the clinic said in a Facebook post.

The scene remains under an active investigation and there is no threat to public safety, according to police. No arrests or suspects have been announced.

Further updates on when the clinic might reopen will be posted to its Facebook page.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation, or surveillance footage of the area at the reported time, is asked to contact the Grenville County OPP.