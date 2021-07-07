KINGSTON, ONT. -- Police in Kingston, Ont. have charged three people following a large party in the city's university district over the weekend.

Police officers were called to Aberdeen Street at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday to disperse the crowd of about 300 people, well above of the 25-person limit for outdoor social gatherings under Ontario's COVID-19 regulations.

In a release Wednesday, Kingston police said officers charged three people between the ages of 20 and 21, all of whom identified as Queen's University students, were charged with hosting gatherings in excess of provincial limits under the Reopening Ontario Act.

All three are due in court in October. Kingston police did not name the three suspects in their release Wednesday, but said they would be informing the university.

"Additionally, as per a memo of understanding the identities of these students will be shared by Kingston Police with Queen’s University administration, who will determine if their Student Code of Conduct could be applied in such circumstances," the release said.

Penalties for hosting a gathering of more than 25 people can include a fine of between $10,000 and $100,000 and can also include imprisonment of up to one year, according to the Act.

Police continue to search for tenants of other properties who may have hosted gatherings and investigators are also looking to identify any of the partygoers.

Anyone with information can contact Const. Cam Mack at cmack@kingstonpolice.ca or via 613-549-4660 ext. 6371. One can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.