

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two century-old maple trees in Old Ottawa East have been saved from the chopping block.

The trees are located on the northern edge of Regional Group’s new Greystone Village development.

The developer initially promised to save the trees, but then expressed concerns in July that the trees wouldn’t survive the construction. It applied to the city for a permit to cut the two trees down.

Residents of Old Ottawa East rallied to save the two trees. Richard Deadman and his family say the two towering maple trees over his property provide shade and privacy.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Watson tweeted he had directed staff not to issue any permits to chop down the trees. Watson added “the developer will have to find a way to keep the trees and live up to their original promise to the community."