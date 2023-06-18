Celebrating Father’s Day in the capital
Sunday brunch is a Father's Day tradition for the Kasselis family.
"I had some bacon and a little slice of a waffle, I think, and did I say bacon?" said eight–year-old Amber Kasselis.
She was not shy to share what she thought of her dad.
"He’s nice and he works so hard and he likes playing video games too."
All this, right before dad Jeff shared what he got on this special day.
"I got spices for the barbecue and I got a big hug from the family. It feels good," he said.
Aside from food and drink, several Ottawa residents offered up their own plans for Father's Day, ranging from golfing to an outdoor barbecue.
For Melanie Renaud, seeing the smile on her dad’s face as they walked towards vintage cars was more than enough.
The family was out at Billings Estate taking in the Antique Car Show.
"He’s our rock of the family. He holds everyone together," Renaud said as she kissed him on the cheek. "Happy Father’s Day."
Hanging around vintage cars is nothing new for the Simpson family.
"What’s not to like? You have got all these classic cars around. It’s neat; it’s what you’d want on this Father’s Day," said Marc Simpson, parked right in the middle of all the action along with his son and father.
This is their fourth car show together, showing off dad Robert’s 1988 dodge camper to those passing by.
The quality time is something they will always cherish.
"I’m having so much fun today, especially with the children. All of them are inquisitive and crazy to go inside the van and check it out," said Robert Simpson. "It means so much the fact that I will have a memory of this."
