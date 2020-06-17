OTTAWA -- The 157th Carp Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Twitter, the Carp Agricultural Society announced the September event at the Carp Fairgrounds has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic from COVID-19 has stopped the world from performing its normal routine. We are sad that its reach has touched our fair now as well," said the statement from the Carp Agricultural Society Board.

"For the first time in memory the Carp Fair will not be the experience we have all known it to be."

The Carp Fair will be held September 23 to 26, 2021.