Carleton Place, Ont. church prepares to welcome Ukrainians fleeing war
Father Brian Kauk is not surprised at all to see the outpouring of support and donations parishioners at St. James Anglican Church have given to help welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war.
“This community is consistently and constantly generous is so many ways,” Kauk says.
After Kauk heard that local families were collecting donations in their basement to support Ukrainian families, he opened the church in Carleton Place to store donations. Once word got out, more donations began pouring in.
“I asked my church wardens and they said yes, and the next thing you know our church got turned into this operation and it has taken over and we are all just energized and excited to be a part of it,” he says.
“The idea is that we are collecting for the people who are going to be placed in homes here in Lanark County.”
The church basement and backroom have become a storage room full of bags and bins of supplies such as clothing, toys, and baby supplies.
“I know there are places for people to come and find a temporary home or whatever they need in our area, but we wanted to make sure when they got here the welcome wagon was full on,” says Kauk.
Kauk adds there is still more bag to go through and people continue to drop-off donations. “The business community has also stepped up. We are seeing tons and tons of donations for gift baskets that they are planning to give out and gift cards.”
He says community members have approached him to say they want to help newcomers find jobs and affordable housing. Other churches have joined in on efforts.
“I should have others here with me. Pastor Matt from the Baptist Church, Reverend David from Zion-Memorial United, and the good folks from the Ottawa Valley Community Church and other churches – everybody is jumping in- this is an ‘all hands-on deck’ effort and it is amazing to see the community come together,” he says.
The federal government does have a plan to help Canadians bring Ukrainians to Canada, it not a refugee stream, but a pathway for temporary residence.
It’s not clear when Ukrainians will be arriving in Carleton Place, but St. James Church says they will be ready to welcome them.
Kauk says they will continue to do whatever they can to help those fleeing fighting and in need of a safe refuge.
“Our message is the power of community and the power of friendship. The power of love and kindness is so much greater than anything else on this planet, and that is at the core of who we are,” he says.
“What is ultimately going to change this situation if not community, if not kindness, if not generosity? That is what is going to tell these people what happened somewhere else isn’t the only thing that is going to happen to them.”
