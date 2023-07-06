Carleton Place ER closing overnight Thursday

The emergency department at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital will be closed once again overnight Thursday due to an ongoing shortage of nursing staff.

The hospital says emergency will close at 6 p.m. Thursday July 6 and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday July 7.

"We know these closures are concerning for our community," said Mary Wilson Trider, president and CEO. "Unfortunately, we are dealing with multiple sick leaves. We are in contact with Ontario Health East Ministry staff to discuss potential solutions."

The Mississippi River Health Alliance said in a news release that the decision to temporarily close is not made lightly.

"The ED has a very small staff with one physician and two nurses working on each shift. If one of them is sick, there is a big impact as there is not a large pool of people with Emergency Department training to draw from," it stated.

The closest emergency departments are the Almonte General Hospital, Arnprior Regional Health, Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital and the Queensway Carleton Hospital.