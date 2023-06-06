Capital Pride gets federal money for security
Capital Pride will be receiving money from the federal government to cover costs of added security measures at this year's Pride parade and other events.
The federal government will be providing up to $1.5 million to Pride organizations across the country for increased security measures this year.
As first reported by CTV News, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien confirmed the funding plan during an event across the street from Parliament Hill on Monday.
The money is being provided to Fierté Canada Pride to distribute to local event organizers who apply for assistance.
Capital Pride organizers say up to $50,000 of that money will go towards pride events in Ottawa.
"We are taking steps now to make sure that our event can go off safely and that folks are able to come celebrate proudly in the environment where they're safe and welcome," says Capital Pride Executive Director Toby Whitfield.
The recent backlash involving LGBTQ2S+ rights is of concern to Pride parade organizers everywhere.
"Unfortunately, we've seen a real rise in anti-2SLGBQT hate, here in Ottawa and all across the country," Whitfield says. "Recently, at our Winter Pride programming, we saw some of our family pride programming targeted with protesters trying to interrupt events and interfere with or programming."
Whitfield says preparations for this year's festival are already underway.
"A big part of work will be training volunteers," he says. "Of course, we'll also be investing in some physical infrastructure – barricades and that sort of thing, and then also safety personnel – so security, emergency services."
The annual Capital Pride Parade is held in August.
In mid-May, the national association of Canadian Pride organizations sent the federal government an "emergency funding proposal" asking for $1.5 million to help cover increased safety and security costs, stemming from concerns over a rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate, violence, and threats.
"Our government will not stand by while hate and violence seek to reverse decades of progress," Ien said, joined by Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault as well as Pride organizers and community advocates.
In a press release, Capital Pride say they welcome the funding from the federal government,
"Capital Pride welcomes today's announcement that the federal government will provide support to Fierté Canada Pride to establish an emergency safety fund for pride festivals across the country," the statement says.
"Today's announcement supports an immediate response to rising hate but we also know that this work will continue beyond this year's festival. Capital Pride will continue to work with partners across the country but we also look to all levels of government to play a role in combatting rising hate because no one should face hate for who they are, for their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."
--With files from CTVnews.ca's Rachel Aiello
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Capital Pride gets federal money for security
-
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry gets his day in court against tabloids he accuses of blighting his life
Prince Harry entered a courtroom witness box Tuesday, swearing to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping.
Here's what Quebec's wildfires look like from outer space
A photo taken from NASA show what the wildfires burning in Quebec look like from up above.
Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of ecological disaster
The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed Tuesday after a reported explosion, sending water gushing downriver and prompting dire warnings of ecological disaster as officials from both sides in the war ordered residents to evacuate.
Canada's housing market sees largest improvement in affordability in four years: National Bank
Canada’s housing market saw the largest improvement in affordability in nearly four years in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report from economists at the National Bank of Canada.
Torontonians making more than $236K need to save for about 25 years to buy a house in the city: report
It will take Torontonians who make over $236,000 per year about 25 years to save for a down payment on a house, according to a new housing affordability report. But, the report also notes the real estate market is seeing improvement in affordability.
Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defences amid tensions with U.S.
Iran claimed on Tuesday that it had created a hypersonic missile capable of travelling at 15 times the speed of sound, adding a new weapon to its arsenal as tensions remain high with the United States over Tehran's nuclear program.
Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike, as writers strike continues
Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted Monday evening to authorize a strike if they don't agree on a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies by June 30.
Facing evacuations due to a forest fire or flood? Here’s what to pack in a grab-and-go bag
While some natural disasters or bouts of extreme weather may require sheltering in place until authorities can restore power to the area, others require residents to evacuate quickly, sometimes in a matter of hours — and if you want to be prepared, you should create a grab-and-go bag.
Poor air quality, evacuations in multiple provinces due to wildfires
Wildfire smoke prompted warnings about poor air quality for many regions across the country, stretching from northern Alberta to the Atlantic.
Atlantic
-
Weather conditions ground aircraft covering Shelburne County wildfire
Crews fighting an out-of-control wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia are trying to determine what impact weekend rain had on their efforts.
-
Help available to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires
Nova Scotia organizations, small businesses and individuals are offering support to those who have been evacuated or who have lost homes due to the numerous wildfires across the province.
-
N.S. government to contact people impacted by cybersecurity breach
Nova Scotia’s government and cybersecurity experts are working to get to the bottom of a breach that still isn't fully understood.
Toronto
-
Widow whose husband was killed by a speeding OPP officer told misconduct was 'not serious'
A grieving widow whose husband was run over and killed by a speeding OPP officer can’t believe the force told her it won’t hold a public hearing into the case because it decided the misconduct was 'not serious.'
-
Correctional Service of Canada releases statement on Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison
The Correctional Service of Canada has released a statement about serial killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison.
-
U.S driver accidentally takes wrong turn, ends up arrested at border with massive bag of cash
A U.S. driver has been arrested by the RCMP after making a wrong turn and ending up in a line to cross the Canada border while in possession of more than $815,000 in cash and a large amount of cannabis.
Montreal
-
Montreal organized crime figure Francesco Del Balso killed in daylight shooting
A 53-year-old man was shot and killed in the Montreal suburb of Dorval on Monday afternoon. A source told CTV News that the victim is Francesco Del Balso, who has links to Montreal's Mafia.
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Editor of Montreal's only newspaper for Black community, Egbert Gaye, dies at 67
Community Contact newspaper managing editor Egbert Gaye, a well-known leader in Montreal's Black community, has died after suffering a massive heart attack over the weekend. He was 67.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating downtown early morning fire
A licensed establishment in downtown Montreal was heavily damaged by an apparent arson attack early on Tuesday morning. Montreal police (SPVM) reported no injuries a few hours later, and no one was arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice extended for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont. An evacuation order has been extended to Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's what Nova Scotia's wildfires look like from outer space
Photos released by NASA taken from International Space Station show the immense scale of the wildfires in Nova Scotia, with billowing smoke engulfing the landscape.
-
Prison service to review decision to transfer killer Bernardo to medium security
The federal prison service says it will have a second look at its decision to move convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security facility as political leaders of all stripes react to the news with shock and outrage.
London
-
Muslim community seeks healing and safety amid lingering shadows of alleged terrorist attack
On this day in 2021, four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while they were out for a walk and struck by a vehicle, in an apparent deliberate attack.
-
‘Neighbours are paying the price’: Lithium battery pack leads to fire on Base Line Road
CTV cameras captured the moment London, Ont. firefighters discovered a sparking lithium battery pack in a charred apartment at 122 Base Line Rd. W. Sunday.
-
Testimony of drug use highlights impaired driving causing death trial
There was emotional testimony on Monday from the husband of the woman killed in a crash in south London, Ont. almost four years ago. Paul Kay testified about the last moments in the life of his 68-year-old wife, Penny.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Winnipeg trying to bring remains of fallen husband home
A Ukrainian woman who now lives in Winnipeg is hoping one day she will be able to bring her husband's remains to her new home, a place he hoped one day he too would be able to call home.
-
Missing teen found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing Winnipeg teen has been found dead.
-
Winnipeg bridge construction project cost increasing
The price tag for the St. Vital Bridge project is going up.
Kitchener
-
'Such outcomes are unspeakable': Fatal fire in Waterloo under investigation
Flames and smoke could be seen shooting out of a home on Graham Street in Waterloo shortly after midnight on Monday, creating a scene that firefighters say was intense before they arrived.
-
Police are warning people with this model of car to take extra precautions
It comes amid what police say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Developers turning downtown Kitchener office building into 91 rental units
For the first time in the City of Kitchener, a downtown office high-rise is being converted into rental units.
Calgary
-
'I was really, really scared': Calgary kabab restaurant out thousands of dollars after break-and-enter
A restaurant in Calgary's Hillhurst neighbourhood is out thousands of dollars after it was broken into over the weekend.
-
UCP lost by 25 votes in Calgary-Acadia, 42 in Calgary-Glenmore
CTV News has learned the results of the provincial election recount in Calgary-Acadia confirm an NDP win, though it was 25 votes, not seven.
-
19-month-old suffers dog bites to the face in Sage Hill attack
Calgary EMS say a toddler was taken to hospital on Monday after being attacked by a dog.
Saskatoon
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
'It would’ve taken us years': Trail to link Watrous and Manitou Beach ready for traffic
A long-awaited trail linking the town of Watrous to nearby Manitou Beach is now open to the public, but the meaning behind this simple gravel path goes much further than meets the eye.
-
Sask. man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving 2 sons
A Saskatchewan man who successfully appealed his conviction is now pleading guilty to charges involving a crash that killed his two sons and girlfriend.
Edmonton
-
Why experts agree Edmontonians should report non-criminal 'hate incidents' to police
Edmonton police launched a new tool Monday to encourage reports of "hate incidents," something officers believe will help them track people who may escalate to "hate crimes."
-
Caught on camera: 2 try to steal ATM from northern Alberta bank
Mounties in the town of McLennan, Alta. are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men who tried to steal a bank machine from the local ATB Financial.
-
Alberta wildfire evacuee thanks man who saved him when he was choking on water
A man from Drayton Valley, Alta. is publicly thanking a swimming instructor who helped him when he was choking on water at a hotel pool.
Vancouver
-
'When, not if': British Columbians warned to prepare for wildfire evacuations
The provincial wildfire service is warning British Columbians to have a go-bag and make an evacuation plan with this year's wildfire season off to an alarming start.
-
How could a Bank of Canada rate hike impact B.C.’s housing market?
Real estate experts say B.C.’s housing market is heating back after cooling off due to rising interest rates but the future is uncertain as several economists expect the Bank of Canada to hike rates again.
-
Multiple investigations underway after B.C. woman’s suspicious death in Australia
Police in Australia are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who used to live in Surrey, BC, after her body was found in her apartment on the outskirts of Sydney.
Regina
-
Trial for Regina man charged with murder of brother delayed due to health
The trial of a man charged in connection to the death of his brother was set to get underway in Regina on Monday but now faces a delay.
-
Tenants of housing complex frustrated by downpours, say nothing is being done about flooding in parking lot
Recent downpours have frustrated tenants of a Regina low income housing complex. They say their parking lot floods with every heavy rain and the landlord has not taken steps to improve drainage.
-
'I'm not going to sugarcoat it': Riders' GM speaks ahead of regular season
On Monday, Jeremy O’Day, Saskatchewan Roughriders General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations, met with media to discuss the team ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.