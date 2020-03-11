OTTAWA -- The Canadian Tulip Festival is adjusting its plans for the popular spring festival in a bid to reduce large crowds, as concerns continue to bloom over the COVID-19 virus.

But both the Canadian Tulip Festival and RBC Ottawa Bluesfest say preparations are continuing for the major Ottawa events.

The festivals say they’ve been told to continue planning for the events.

On Monday, Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend said it currently had "no plans to cancel or postpone” the event May 23-24.

Canadian Tulip Festival eyes online experience

Canadian Tulip Festival general manager Jo Riding says the Minister of Health and the Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Cultural Industries have indicated the festival should continue planning events.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Riding says “we are certainly adjusting some of our plans to reduce large crowds, and taking advantage of the fact that our particular festival is an outdoor event.”

The Canadian Tulip Festival can offer a safer strolling experience through the 1.2 km of park land.

Riding says if the situation changes between now and the 68th edition of the Canadian Tulip Festival, they will adjust the schedule.

“Should we be told that public gatherings are no longer advised or allowed, we will be moving our festival experience to an online platform, with Live Stream Events, online contests, and a new Online Tulip Boutique.

The Canadian Tulip Festival is set for May 8 to 18.

Countdown to RBC Ottawa Bluesfest

Organizers for RBC Ottawa Bluesfest say preparations are continuing as planned, in order to stage the event from July 9 to 16.

“The health and safety of our community is paramount. RBC Bluesfest is closely monitoring the situation and will carefully follow the recommendations of health experts.”

Popular music festivals “The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival” in California and the country music festival “Stagecoach” have been postponed until October due to COVID-19.

In a statement, Bluesfest says “the RBC Bluesfest team is currently reviewing its health and safety protocols to ensure it is adopting best practices.”