OTTAWA -- Organizers of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend say there are “currently no plans to cancel or postpone” the popular running event in late May.

Several sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. Marathons in Rome, Taiwan, Tokyo, Paris, Seoul and other countries have been cancelled or postponed.

In a message to runners, Run Ottawa executive director Ian Fraser says officials have been monitoring the updates and daily situation reports of COVID-19.

“With the assistance of the Public Health Agency of Canada, Ottawa Public Health as well as our own medical team from the Ottawa Hospital, we are ensuring that we have all current and necessary information as we move closer to race weekend.”

Fraser adds “with two months to go before our event on May 23-24, we currently have no plans to cancel or postpone.”

“Should the current risk level change in such a way that we would consider modifications to Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, we will advise all guests to ensure everyone has the most up to date information at hand.

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest

RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is set for July 9 to 17 at LeBreton Flats.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bluesfest Director of Media Relations AJ Sauve said there are no changes at this time.