Canada's Henderson bounces back at CPKC Women's Open; Khang of the U.S. holds lead
Brooke Henderson -- and her fans -- can breathe a sigh of relief after she made the cut at the CPKC Women's Open.
Henderson is very much the star of the show at the Canadian women's golf championship but she was in danger of not seeing the weekend when she shot a 3-over 75 in the first round. She recovered with a solid 4 under on Friday to sit in a tie for 11th and make the cut by three shots.
"It's not a good feeling," said Henderson about starting the day in a position to be cut when she's the face of Canada's only LPGA Tour event. "I think the big key for me today was just try to get off to a fast start, try to hit a bunch of fairways and greens, and try to give myself some good looks."
Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., has the most wins of any Canadian professional golfer. Ranked No. 10 in the world, Henderson's image adorns most of the promotional material for the Women's Open.
"It was much better today," said Henderson, who won the CP Women's Open in 2018. "Feels really good to get back under par.
"Feels like I fought really hard to get back under par, so I'm really happy about that."
Henderson and Hamilton's Alena Sharp (76) were the only two Canadians to make the cut on Friday. Sharp finished the day tied for 33rd at 1 over.
"The thing about golf is that I feel like it's 95 per cent mental," said Henderson, with dozens of fans waiting nearby for her autograph. "That hasn't been my sharpest asset this year, especially the last few weeks.
"Mentally it's just a grind, golf, sometimes. Sometimes it seems really easy and other times you just really have to persevere."
Megan Khang of the United States was the second-round leader at 7 under. She was tied for 13th after the first round and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to move into the top spot in the morning wave.
No one in the afternoon's groups was able to catch her.
"Each day is different but mid-round my ball striking got pretty hot and then my putter was just getting hot as well," said Khang. "So I'm staying patient out there.
"The front nine felt monotonous making just one birdie, but on this kind of golf course par is definitely your friend."
Sweden's Linn Grant went 1-under 71 on Friday morning to hold on to second at 6-under overall. First-round leader Yuka Saso (73) of Japan and South Korea's Jin Young Ko (70) were tied for third at 5 under.
Grant has finished no worse than 20th since winning the Dana Open on July 13. She said that her first victory on the LPGA Tour has boosted her confidence.
"I mean, I would like to see my name up there," said Grant. "That's what I play for, so obviously I'm just trying to get used to that feeling more and more because that's where I want to be."
An air quality advisory in the metro Vancouver area was declared in the morning due to smoke from ongoing wildfires in British Columbia's Interior region. That advisory included Shaughnessy but its course remained relatively clear of smoke due to strong winds off the nearby Fraser River.
"I did notice (the smoke) at the beginning of the day. I was like, 'Oh, this is different,"' said Sharp. "Then I checked my phone before we went out and saw that it was higher, way higher than normal."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women's World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The crash of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine before his brief uprising against military leaders in Moscow.
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Fire near Hay River, N.W.T. forces evacuation of all remaining people in town
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, including essential workers, in the town.
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he’s making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
‘The cost of food is not going down’: School lunch program in jeopardy
A boys and girls club in Riverview, New Brunswick that provides school meal programs to hundreds of children has lost a major sponsor, and is feeling the pinch.
-
'We are very disappointed': Strike looming at Université de Moncton
The union that represents administration, maintenance staff, and trades at the Université de Moncton is set to go on strike Monday.
Toronto
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he’s making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
Senior with Alzheimer's missing for hours after leaving Montreal hospital without family's knowledge
A family is furious after an 82-year-old woman with Alzheimer's went missing from a Montreal hospital for several hours on Friday.
-
'Totally illegal': Montreal family battling with landlord over deposit
A Montreal woman is out hundreds of dollars after she gave a prospective landlord a deposit -- a practice that, unbeknownst to her at the time, is illegal.
-
CEGEP registrations are up after two years of decline
CEGEPs saw a slight increase in enrolment this week, seen as 'good news' after two years of declining attendance -- but challenges remain.
Northern Ontario
-
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
-
Northern Ont. father who rescued his abducted son shares his story
It is every parent's worst nightmare: your child has been kidnapped. That nightmare became a reality for a father in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Aug. 15, when his nine-year-old son went missing.
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
London
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
London, Ont.’s largest developers enlisted in second search to find homeless hub locations
City hall has a confidential shortlist of potential locations for low barrier hubs that will serve Londoners experiencing homelessness. But that shortlist may be too short.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Winnipeg
-
MPI employees could be on strike next week: Union
Staff members with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) could be on the picket lines by Monday if a new deal is not reached between the Crown Corporation and the union.
-
Osborne high-rise deemed uninhabitable after rooftop fire
Residents of an apartment building in the River-Osborne neighbourhood that caught fire more than one week ago are now searching for new places to live after the building was deemed unsafe to live in.
-
'Embrace the outdoors': Manitobans encouraged to Paddle for Nature this weekend
Manitobans are being asked to pull out their paddles and get on the water for a good cause this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Police looking to identify individuals following assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several people following an assault last week in Waterloo.
-
Local hockey game honours the loss of two GOJHL players
Two local hockey teams, united by tragedy, took to the ice Friday night to honour the memory of Eli Palfreyman, the former Ayr Centennial captain who died in 2022, but also Tyson Downs, the Waterloo Siskins player who died on July 23.
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he’s making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
Calgary
-
2,000 people line up to sample new Japanese retailer Uniqlo at Chinook Centre
A big Japanese clothing retailer has arrived in Calgary.
-
Shed destroyed in Friday night fire in Forest Lawn
Calgary firefighters were called to a shed fire in the Forest Lawn-Forest Heights neighbourhood Friday night.
-
Calgary police execute search of property
There was a heavy police presence at a property south of Calgary Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Sask. school boards request pause on 'sudden' pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan's school boards are collectively asking the provincial government for a "reasonable pause" before a new policy regarding gender pronouns is rolled out.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Fire near Hay River, N.W.T. forces evacuation of all remaining people in town
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, including essential workers, in the town.
-
Alley-oooh! Edmonton's efforts to create plaza paying off for Old Strathcona businesses, residents
A City of Edmonton effort six years in the making to inject life into an Old Strathcona alley is taking root.
-
Shed destroyed in Friday night fire in Forest Lawn
Calgary firefighters were called to a shed fire in the Forest Lawn-Forest Heights neighbourhood Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Suspected 'poaching' of B.C. livestock may actually have been predator, RCMP say
A potential "poaching" incident in a rural part of B.C.'s southern Interior may actually have been the work of a "wild and dangerous predator," local Mounties say.
-
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
Wilson's Landing firefighter recounts losing home amid destructive B.C. wildfire
Arturo Peralta is one of 13 members of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department who lost their homes while battling the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Technology sector in Sask. getting boost from federal government
The technology sector in Saskatchewan is getting a boost from Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), a federal government entity.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.