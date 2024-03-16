Canada’s best compete at the 2024 Canadian Wrestling Championships in Ottawa

Some of the best wrestlers in the country are in the capital this weekend to compete at the 2024 Canadian Wrestling Championships.

Taking over the Arena at TD Place, men’s and women’s world class wrestling was on display, with hundreds of spectators in the stands watching some of Canada’s elite athletes.

Shauna Kuebeck has been a regular at these events for years. The Brock University student is one of the best in her weight class

"It’s like a chess match, but so much more physical," Kuebeck said.

"You are physically pitting yourself pound for pound against somebody who is trying to do the same thing."

For Adam Thompson, a gold medalist at the 2023 Canadian Championships, this weekend is about polishing his skills with an eye to future success.

"I’m a person that really likes winning and really hates losing," he said.

"This is where you can test yourself against the best people in the county."

Tickets are available for the wrap-up event on March 17, when a Greco Roman tournament takes to the mats starting at 9 a.m.