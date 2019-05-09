

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Runners in the 2019 Canada Army Run will have a new theatre of operations this year.

The Department of National Defence says the Army Run race weekend will be hosted at the Canada War Museum, thanks to a new partnership.

Previous Army Runs were hosted at Ottawa City Hall, but starting this September, all race weekend events will now take place on the grounds of the War Museum.

DND says this will give runners and visitors a “fuller experience of the Canada Army Run’s military origins.”

Lieutenant-General Jean-Marc Lanthier, Commander of the Canadian Army, says in a press release, “Ottawa City Hall was a great host for Canada Army Run and we are grateful to the City of Ottawa for its generosity and support, but it’s hard to find a setting more ideal than the Canadian War Museum for this incredible event.”

Canada Army Run race weekend begins Friday, Sept. 20 with race kit pickup. It culminates Sunday, Sept. 22 with five races.

A new race course has not been revealed.

The Canada Army Run raises money for two of the Canadian Armed Forces’ charitable funds - Soldier On Fund, which assists ill or injured soldiers, and Support Our Troops Fund, which benefits military families in need. Since 2008, more than $3 million has been raised.