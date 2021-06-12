OTTAWA -- Boaters can camp on the Rideau Canal again now that Ontario has entered Step One of its reopening plan.

Parks Canada says camping for boaters became available June 11. Boaters cannot reserve spots. The lockmaster will allocate spaces on a first-come, first-served basis, while ensuring there is enough space for proper physical distancing.

Camping for cyclists and hikers and oTENTiks on the Rideau Canal will be available effective June 18. oTENTiks on the Rideau Canal will operate at 50 per cent capacity to allow for enhanced cleaning protocols related to COVID-19 and there will only be one shower per site available for use by oTENTiks users only.

"Unfortunately, as a result of COVID-19 mitigations, reservable camping, group camping, and drive-up camping will not be offered on the Rideau Canal until further notice," Parks Canada says.

Campsites, campgrounds, short-term rentals and overnight camping at Ontario parks reopened Friday under Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.