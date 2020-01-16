Bus driver injured when ice smashes windshield
An OC Transpo driver was injured when ice flew off another vehicle and struck the windshield of the bus. (OPP)
OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo bus driver escaped with minor injuries after ice flew off another vehicle and smashed into the windshield.
Police said the incident happened on Highway 417 eastbound near the Metcalfe Street exit.
A piece of ice also struck an ambulance. The vehicle the ice came from didn't stop, police said.
OPP are reminding drivers to clean ice and snow off their vehicles before they get on the road.