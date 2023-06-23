Burn ban issued for the city of Ottawa

Ottawa residents will not be able to have campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces this weekend.

The Ottawa Fire Service has issued a burn ban for the city, with hot and humid conditions in the forecast.

All open air fires are prohibited during a burn ban, including properties with an Open Air Fire Permit.

"There will be zero tolerance enforcement during the fire ban as per the Open Air Fire By-law No. 2004-163," Ottawa fire said in a statement.

During the Open Air Fire Ban, campfires, brush piles and wood burning outdoor fireplaces are not permitted.

A fire ban is declared by the Fire Chief and is based largely on environmental conditions.

Ottawa has had seven days of rain so far in June, with a total of 21.7 mm of rain recorded at the Ottawa Airport. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a chance of rain each day over the next seven days.

Quebec's ministry of natural resources has issued a ban on open fires in Gatineau, Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais, Pontiac and Papineau. The city of Gatineau has banned fireworks Saint Jean Baptiste and Canada Day celebrations due to the threat of forest fires in Quebec.