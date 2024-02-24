Bungalow in rural east Ottawa significantly damaged by fire

A family home in rural east Ottawa was significantly damaged by a fire late Friday night.

The 9-1-1 call came it at 9:09 p.m. from a single-storey bungalow on Dunning Road in the Bearbrook area. The back porch was on fire and the flames had spread to the home.

All three people inside were able to get out safely, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Firefighters were on scene within seven minutes. Flames had already spread from the porch to the attic.

The homeowner warned firefighters on scene that there was a propane tank on the porch and oil tanks in the basement. Fire officials said crews had to pull down the ceilings to extinguish the flames in the attic and extensive overhaul operations were needed to open up areas of the home to check for and extinguish hot spots to prevent any flare-ups.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

The temperature at the time was around -10 C with a wind chill of -18 and dropping rapidly. Ottawa Fire Services says an OC Transpo bus was sent to the scene to provide warmth for the people who had to leave their home and to allow firefighters to warm up while rotating in and out to fight the fire.

Frozen Ottawa firefighter gear. Firefighters battled a fire in rural east Ottawa Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, as a deep freeze set in. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa paramedics say one person was assessed at the scene but did not require a trip to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.