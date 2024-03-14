Bugs come alive at new exhibit at the Canadian Museum of Nature

A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum of Nature wants to bring the tiny world of bugs to you in a big way.

"A Bug Adventure" opens Friday and runs until Oct. 14, 2024.

The exhibit was originally developed by a museum in New Zealand that collaborated with the creative team that worked on The Lord of the Rings and Avatar movies.

"What a privilege. We are so privileged to be hosting this exhibition that comes to us from New Zealand," says Isabelle Corriveau, the museum's director of content and digital services. "We're really transported into this magical world where we or the bugs rather, are at the same scale as us."

There are larger-than-life bug models including a giant Japanese honeybees, walk-through chambers, videos, and interactive stations.

"Anybody can learn. I think it gives a better understanding, first of all, that bugs rule the planet. They overpower us in terms of species, but also what their superpowers are and how inspiring that can be. And we can see how some of that have literally been applied to science. For example, if we think about flight and how that's inspired the drone, there's really direct links there and there's untapped potential in terms of their superpowers," says Corriveau.

The Canadian Museum of Nature also added some Canadian content that highlights "bugs in our backyard" and the work of museum's entomologists- including Andrew Smith.

"Insects are everywhere. They do absolutely everything," says Smith. "They're the most diverse group of anything on earth. And they are everywhere in your backyard. There are dozens and hundreds of species of insects right underfoot wherever you're walking. There are all kinds of insects. Just the absolute diversity of them is what I find most fascinating."

Visitors can see live species – including fungus beetles, a Western black widow spider, and a black and gold millipede that has been cared for by the museum's animal care team. On Thursday evenings, weekends, and then daily starting at the end of June, someone from the museum's team will be there to engage visitors with live bugs!

"I think it's a really important part of the exhibit because a lot of people and kids have a natural kind of aversion to handling insects, and they think somehow they're all scary and they're going to hurt you. But if you learn a little bit more about insects, you realize that the vast majority of them are completely harmless," says Smith.

Mellissa Button brought her daughter Penelope and Penelope's friend Willow for the sneak peak Thursday. "Absolutely amazing. The I can't get over how well done it is, especially the back area where you can kind of see what it's like to live in their space," she says.

"I like being able to spend time with my family at the museum," says eight-year-old Penelope. She and her friend Willow explored the exhibit, and even held some real life creatures in their hands.

"One of the leaf bugs you couldn't see it! It blended in, it was so cool," says Willow.

"It's extremely well done, very exciting and educational. While Penelope, our youngest, is allergic to bees, so it was really neat for her to actually be able to go up close and see them up close without being scared."