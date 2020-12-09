BROCKVILLE -- Public school students in Brockville would normally visit long-term care homes this time of year to spread holiday cheer, but the ongoing pandemic has put a damper on the annual tradition.

Their message, however, is still getting out, with one school even starting a new business.

"I noticed they really enjoyed making their Halloween greeting cards so then we sort of started talking and kids got really excited about creating a greeting card company that will carry through the whole year," said Sherry Leeder, a Grade 1 teacher at Toniata Public School in Brockville.

"When we were getting ready to do Christmas cards, the secretary told us (senior support services), CPHC was wondering if anybody would like to do some greeting cards for them for seniors so we thought great! Our first client," Leeder said.

The students in her class have named the company 'Kids Wonder Fun' and created a logo and even have a board of directors.

"It’s a little cat," said Leeder. "We have colours, we have an executive set, complete with CEO, consultants, VP, the whole thing and the kids are making all the decisions and running the company."

Including important decisions from COO Clark Casselman and Isaac Guerin from the I.T. Department.

"We talk about on what are we doing or what are we making for cards," said Casselman. "Red or green...Red or green."

President Gracie O’Neil and CEO Quinn Sheffield also contribute.

"We’re only five and six years and we’re already running a business," said Sheffield.

"We’re putting on like stickers and drawing stuff like candy canes, elfs and Santas and presents," added O'Neil.

The company made 70 Christmas cards to go to Bridlewood Manor, with staff from senior support services, CPHC, collecting the finished products.

More schools have now jumped on board to create cards for seniors, although unaffiliated with the Toniata Company, said Sarah Dodgeson, volunteer resources and engagement with senior support services, CPHC.

"We have Lyn, Front of Yonge, Westminster and the toddler class at the YMCA," Dodgeson said.

Approximately 640 cards will be delivered to six long care homes in the county, including Rosedale and Mapleview Lodge.

The residents of Bridlewood Manor received their delivery from Toniata P.S. on Wednesday morning, with the snowy conditions being the perfect backdrop.

"This whole year has been completely different because of COVID and the holiday season is no different," said Kendra Johnston, executive director at Bridlewood Manor.

"The one thing that’s going to reign true is the warm gestures that we can do for one another in the community," Johnston said.

Dodgeson placed the cards on a sleigh at the bottom of the trick or treat candy chute used for Halloween, with Bridlewood resident Doreen MacNicoll pulling the sleigh up to the patio.

"We’re so thankful for their hard work and their thoughtfulness that went into these cards and we know the residents are very much going to enjoy them," said Johnston.

The cards have been quarantined over seven days and were given out to residents Wednesday afternoon.

"A normal year we’d have Christmas concerts from the students and visits and this year it’s very different. We can’t have anyone in the building," added Johnston.

"It’s a great opportunity for the kids to do something that is engaging, that is creative and that reaches out to our community," added Leeder

Residents feeling the comfort of Christmas, with students understanding how a business operates from top to bottom.

Including the most important part - customer service.

"That's the point about running the business, to make people happy!" said O'Neil.