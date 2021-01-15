OTTAWA -- Brockville’s first official cannabis store will open on Saturday after almost a yearlong process of filing for applications and licences.

“The application went in in January of 2020 and we’re all licensed up and ready to go now,” store manager Robert Babji said. “It’s been a long time coming, a few hoops to jump through, but we’re happy and ready to go.”

Customers will be able to purchase online with the store allowing curbside pickup and free local delivery within a 15-kilometre radius.

“We’re the only store within about 45 minutes, the closest being Smiths Falls, Gananoque and Cornwall,” Babji said. “We are the local people, locally-owned, locally-run and happy to be here and willing to welcome and meet anyone.

“We’re going to be offering everything from flower to pre-rolls to vapes, oils, both edible and ingestible as well. Topicals, edibles, the whole gamut,” he added.

The store employs seven people and are in the process of hiring a few more, Babji said. It’s located at 2441 Parkedale Ave. in the 1000 Islands Mall and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brockville issues parking ban

The city has issued an extended parking ban ahead of the wintry weather expected Friday into Saturday.

The ban takes effect at 11 p.m. Friday night and will be enforced until 7 a.m. Monday.

Vehicles parked along city streets over the weekend will be ticketed and possibly towed as they would interfere with snow removal operations.