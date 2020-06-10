OTTAWA -- Two popular Ottawa markets are set to open next week, with measures in place to encourage physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Markets told Council during a presentation on Wednesday that both the ByWard Market and the Parkdale Market will open the week of June 15.

The Ottawa Markets clarified that vendors can start setting up on June 15, with the Parkdale Market opening to customers on June 18 and the ByWard Market vendors opening on June 20.

The markets are implementing physical distancing measures at the vendors, setting up sanitization stations and placing distancing decals around the markets to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Both the ByWard Market and Parkdale Farmers Market have been open for click and collect sales since May.

The Ottawa Markets is working with city staff to close William Street to vehicles this summer and “create that pedestrianized area.”

The Ottawa Markets is also examining closing ByWard Market Square to provide extra space during the COVID-19 pandemic.