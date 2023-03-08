Brockville-based refugee reunited with husband and daughter at Ottawa airport

A Somali refugee who arrived in Canada in 2019 has finally been reunited with her husband and four-year-old daughter.

Nasro Mohamed's husband and daughter arrived at the Ottawa airport Wednesday afternoon to the cheers of friends and supporters, who had gathered around with signs to greet the new Canadians.

Mohamed, who has settled in Brockville, expressed her joy at finally being reunited with her husband Liiban Khadija and daughter, whom she left in Uganda when she was just ten months old.

"It's been three and a half years," Mohamed said. "I'm so happy to meet them. My daughter, I left her when she was 10 months old, and I'm so excited to meet her when she's four years old."

The family had applied to come to Canada separately, but due to COVID-19 and other problems, Khadija’s application was delayed. For the refugees, it was the longest 42 months of their lives.

"I was feeling happy," Khadija said. "This opportunity took a lot of time. My wife and family, we were split for a long time. Now I'm so very happy."

Rev. Marianne Emig Carr of Brockville First Presbyterian Church, who helped Mohamed settle in Brockville, said that the delay in reuniting the family was far too long.

"It's pretty amazing that on International Women's Day that we reunited a strong woman who was apart from her family because of immigration delays over three years," Carr said. "We're so grateful and so thankful that they're here safely."

Now, the family looks forward to settling into their new home, together.

"Are you excited to go stay in your new home?" asked one of Mohamed’s supporters.

"Yes!" replied Mohamed's daughter, smiling ear to ear.